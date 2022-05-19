Women's World Boxing: India's young star Nikhat Zareen wins gold, defeats Jutamas Jitpong in 52kg final

IANS
New Delhi, India Updated: May 19, 2022, 10:14 PM(IST)

Women's World Boxing: India's Nikhat Zareen wins gold, beats Jutamas Jitpong Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Nikhat Zareen joins six-time champion M.C Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Jenny R.L and Lekha C. to become the fifth Indian woman boxer to win the world title.

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen on Thursday bagged a gold medal after beating Jutamas Jitpong of Thailand 5-0 in the 52kg final of the Women`s World Boxing Championships in Istanbul. Nikhat joins six-time champion M.C Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Jenny R.L and Lekha C. to become the fifth Indian woman boxer to win the world title.

ALSO READ | Thailand Open 2022: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth get off to winning starts, Saina Nehwal crashes out

Earlier on Wednesday, Nikhat had pulled off a comprehensive 5-0 win against Brazil`s Caroline De Almeida in the 52kg semifinal.

Read in App