Women's T20 WC: India beat Ireland in rain-marred contest to enter SFs, likely to face daunting Australia
Story highlights
Women's T20 World Cup 2023: At the time of interruption, Ireland needed 102 off 70 balls and was five behind the DLS par score (59). Eventually, India were handed a win with no further play possible as they enter the semi-finals.
India locked horns with Ireland in their last group stage match at the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on Monday (February 20). After their first defeat in the tournament, versus England, India had to beat Ireland to not depend on other results and proceed to the semi-finals. In a rain-marred contest, Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. emerged on top by five runs (DLS method) and will most likely have a semi-final face-off with defending champions Australia.
Opting to bat first, India rode on Smriti Mandhana-Shafali Verman's 62-run opening stand to get off to a good start in a landmark match for Harmanpreet, with her becoming the first player to feature in 150 T20Is. While Shafali departed for a 29-ball 24, Harmanpreet promoted herself at No. 3 and stitched a 52-run stand with Smriti. However, she failed to get going and got dismissed for a 20-ball 13, striking at a woeful 65. Smriti's 87 and Jemimah Rodrigues' 12-ball 19 not out took India to 155 for 6 with Irish captain Laura Delany (3 for 33) and Orla Predergast (2 for 22) shining with the ball. Having crossed the 150-run mark, India had a psychological edge but still had a task in hand with the ball.
In reply, Ireland were off to a poor start. They got reduced to 1 for 2 inside the first over with Amy Hunter and Orla being out for cheap. Renuka Singh's breakthrough and a run-out from Jemimah-Richa put India on top before an unbeaten 53-run second-wicket stand between Gaby Lewis-Laura took Ireland to 54 for 2. Just then, rain making its presence felt with only 8.2 overs being bowled.
At the time of interruption, Ireland needed 102 off 70 balls and was five behind the DLS par score (59). Eventually, India were handed a win with no further play possible as they enter the semi-finals. The Women in Blue may now face a daunting Australian line-up in the first semi-final at Newlands, Cape Town on February 23 (Thursday).