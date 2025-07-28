Women's Euro 2025 Final: 'The first time was so nice, we had to do it twice'—Chloe Kelly's right boot reigns again

‘The first time was so nice, we had to do it twice’, these words, said with a smile and a sparkle of win, were more than the typical post-match sound bite. They were a statement. A mic drop moment. A closing line to a chapter of determination, redemption, and triumph. As the final whistle blew through Basel's St. Jakob-Park, England's Lionesses stood not as a squad in pursuit of history — but as one making it. As with Wembley three years ago, it had all boiled down to nerve, determination, and one clinical finish under the spotlight. And once again, when it was most needed, the right boot proved to be the difference. It was none other than Chloe Kelly's right boot.

See the video here:

But this was not only about a fine. This was about the path back to this point. Because what came after Euro 2022 was not a fairy tale. Injuries, uncertainty, and time off on the sidelines challenged not only the body, but the mind. Celebrations dissipated, headlines turned elsewhere, and Chloe Kelly needed to find it deep within — far from the limelight — that there would be another moment. Another final. Another opportunity.

And when it arrived — she grabbed it. Again. Chloe did not scream. She did not play it up. She just strolled up, rolled the ball on, and inscribed herself — again — into the mythology of English football. The coolest player in the most tumultuous moment. The storm outside, quiet inside.

Some players fantasise about a moment like that. She's had two. And she aced them both. This wasn't a reprise. It was reinforcement. That clutch isn't learned. That mentality isn't built. It's tempered in times of self-doubt and isolation. And when the world is paying attention — it's elevated.