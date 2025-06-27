/Wimbledon 2025: Sinner vs Djokovic potential semifinal on cards. Check the scenario

Wimbledon 2025 could witness a blockbuster semi-final as current world no. 1 Jannik Sinner is drawn in the same half as seven-time grass champion Novak Djokovic. The Italian star, who recently beat Djokovic at the French Open 2025 semifinals, is eyeing his first Wimbledon title, while Djokovic is chasing history to match Roger Federer’s record of eight singles titles at the All England Club. The draw, held on Friday (Jun 27), has set the stage for a potential thrilling semi-final.

Jannik Sinner will kick off his Wimbledon campaign against fellow Italian Luca Nardi. If he progresses smoothly, a potential quarter-final clash awaits with another fellow Italian and last year’s Wimbledon semi-finalist, Lorenzo Musetti. Between Nardi and Musetti, Sinner may also face tricky grass-court servers like Taylor Fritz, Matteo Berrettini, Hubert Hurkacz or Alexander Bublik, all known for their powerful serves and ability to cause upsets on grass.

Also Read | Who is Alex Eala? The first woman from Philippines to reach a WTA final

On the other hand, Djokovic, seeded sixth in the tournament, starts his campaign against Alexandre Muller from France. But it’s not a walk in the park for Serb as a tricky third-round match against rising American star Alex Michelsen could await, followed by a potential fourth-round clash with Australian Alex de Minaur, who is seeded 11th. In the quarters, Britain’s No. 1 Jack Draper, Alexander Bublik or young Czech Jakub Mensik could stand between Djokovic and the semis.

Though he has avoided an early clash with Carlos Alcaraz, Djokovic still finds himself in the same half as Sinner. That means if both survive their tough draws, fans will be treated to a nail-biting semi-final, a rematch of their recent Roland Garros battle.