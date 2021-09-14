Will bilateral cricket ties resume between India and Pakistan? PCB chairman Ramiz Raja gives big update

India and Pakistan's cricketing ties are now limited to ICC or multi-nation events. It has been the case ever since the political relationship between the two neighbouring countries went downhill. With Ramiz Raja taking over as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s chairman, one of the first questions he was asked post his joining was whether there is a possibility to resume Indo-Pak bilateral cricketing ties.

Ramiz said in a press conference, "Impossible right now. The sporting model has been spoiled by politics and right now it is a status quo and we are not in a hurry on this issue because we have to focus on our domestic and local cricket."

India and Pakistan's senior men's cricket team last locked horns with each other during the 2019 ODI World Cup, in England and Wales. Back then, Virat Kohli-led India thrashed Pakistan by 89 runs (DLS method) and haven't met each other since then. Both teams will, however, square off in the upcoming T20 World Cup, in the UAE, as they are placed in the same group (Group 2).

The high-voltage clash will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on October 24 (Friday). While spectators do turn up in large numbers to witness the rivalry in the stadium, with many also glued to their television sets worldwide, the whole cricket fraternity is desperately waiting for the revival of Indo-Pak cricketing ties in bilateral series as well. However, it seems as a distant dream at present.