/Pakistan vs South Africa: WATCH | Babar Azam, playing first T20I in 2025, gets out on duck

Pakistan batter Babar Azam's return to T20Is lasted only two balls as he got out on duck in the match against South Africa on Tuesday (Oct 28). Babar's last T20I, also against South Africa, had come in December 2024 and he was out of the side since. Babar's return to the side, which came after Pakistan's loss in Asia Cup 2025 final against India, had also drawn criticism. His failure surely hasn't helped his case as the batter would draw even more scrutiny after his duck against South Africa.

Babar out on duck on T20I return

Babar came to bat at number three in Rawalpindi - the first ball he faced was a wide down the leg side. The batter, however, could face only one ball before he tried to go over the field off Corbin Bosch and was caught rather tamely. Have a look at the video below:

Babar has been horribly out of form in the recent times across formats. Before the T20Is, he played in two Tests against South Africa, scoring 131 runs in four innings with only one fifty. Overall, Babar has played 128 T20Is and has scored 4,223 runs at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 129. He also has three tons, 36 fifties in 20-over cricket with a best of 122.

Why Pakistan wearing pink jersey?

Pakistan decided to wear pink jersey in the first T20I against South Africa against their traditional green shirt. The jersey colour change was to signify Pakistan Cricket Board's (0PCB) supports towards Pink Ribbon Pakistan" campaign. The initiative is being run to bring awareness about breast cancer. Apart from Pak's pink jersey, South Arica players and match official also worn pink ribbons.