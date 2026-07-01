/Why Germany’s winning goal against Paraguay was ruled out: FIFA finally explains controversial VAR call

FIFA has defended the controversial VAR decision that ruled out Germany’s extra-time goal against Paraguay, saying coaches and players had been warned before the World Cup that referees would punish fouls involving deliberate blocking, particularly when goalkeepers are affected. Germany believed they had taken a 2-1 lead in extra time when Jonathan Tah found the net. However, after a review by the video assistant referee (VAR), referee Jalal Jayed disallowed the goal after deciding Waldemar Anton had fouled Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill during the build-up.

The match remained level at 1-1 before Paraguay secured a 4-3 victory in the penalty shootout. Germany suffered their first-ever World Cup defeat on penalties after Tah missed his spot-kick, allowing Jose Canale to convert the decisive penalty. Following the defeat, Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann strongly criticised the decision. “In my opinion, this foul was not a real foul; it was actually a joke that his goal was disallowed.” Responding to the controversy, FIFA’s head of referees, Pierluigi Collina, explained that match officials had received clear instructions before the tournament to penalise attackers who intentionally obstruct defenders or goalkeepers without attempting to play the ball.

"Although keeping a position is not a foul per se, when an attacking player is not interested in the ball and deliberately moves, even marginally, with the clear intention of obstructing opponents' movement and prevents him from defending, then referees, and VAR when needed, should carefully analyse the incident and intervene," Collina said.

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“This is especially the case when the tactic aims to prevent the opposing goalkeeper from being able to defend the goal.” “Coaches and players were informed, so it should come as no surprise that referees will punish these fouls.” Paraguay’s victory sets up a last-16 clash against two-time world champions France in Philadelphia on Saturday.

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Before the tournament started, Collina had outlined FIFA’s refereeing priorities, including stricter action against blocking offences. While much of the guidance focused on incidents occurring before the ball was in play, FIFA also expanded VAR’s authority to review blocking actions that could affect goals.

In Germany’s case, the contact happened after the corner had already been taken, making the incident different from the examples previously discussed. Nevertheless, it remained consistent with FIFA’s broader emphasis on preventing attackers from deliberately obstructing goalkeepers.