/Piero Hincapie become second player to be sent off for covering his mouth. What happened?

Ecuador defender Piero Hincapie became the second player to be sent off under FIFA's new mouth-covering rule at the 2026 World Cup after being dismissed during his side's 2-0 defeat to Mexico on Tuesday evening. The 24-year-old Arsenal defender covered his mouth while confronting Mexico striker Santiago Gimenez during stoppage time in the second half. Ecuador were already trailing 2-0, with the defeat confirming their elimination from the tournament. Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic initially did not spot the incident. However, after being advised by the video assistant referee (VAR), he reviewed the footage on the pitchside monitor before showing Hincapie a straight red card.

Hincapie is the second player to be punished under FIFA's newly introduced regulation at the tournament. Paraguay winger Miguel Almiron was the first player dismissed after covering his mouth during a confrontation against Turkey in the group stage. Despite the sending-off, Paraguay held on to secure a 1-0 victory. Last week, England midfielder Jude Bellingham avoided a red card after covering his mouth while speaking with Ghana captain Jordan Ayew, highlighting that referees continue to assess each incident individually. Before the World Cup began, FIFA's head of referees Pierluigi Collina clarified how the rule would be enforced. He said players were permitted to hide their mouth if engaging in "friendly conversations".

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He added the new law was intended for ‘confrontational’ interactions. The regulation was approved during a special meeting of the International Football Association Board (Ifab) in Vancouver in April as part of efforts to improve player conduct and transparency on the field.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino had previously supported the introduction of the rule, saying referees should work from a ‘presumption’ that players have said 'something they shouldn't have'. The issue gained widespread attention earlier this year during a Champions League match between Benfica and Real Madrid. Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni covered his mouth with his shirt while speaking to Vinicius Jr.