England drop one place on WTC 2025-27 points table despite winning Lord's Test - Know Why

England may have won the Lord's Test against India but they still dropped a place on the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-25 points table after being docked two points for slow over rate. England were found two overs short after all the delays and allotments were taken into the consideration - resulting in deduction of one point each for every over short as per the ICC rules. With England at 22 points from possible 36 and 61.11 per cent, they now are at third place on the points table behind Australia with 100 per cent and Sri Lanka with 66.67 per cent points.

Before the deduction, England had 24 points from 36, that is, 66.67 per cent - same as Sri Lanka. Apart from the points, England were also find 10 per cent of the match fees, five per cent for each over. England captain Ben Stokes pleaded guilty for the same and accepted the fines. England still are, however, 2-1 up in the five-Test series against India with two more matches left to play. The Lord's Test was a classic game for ages where the outcome was decided in last session on the final day - a rarity in Bazball era of attacking cricket.