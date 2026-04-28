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Who won yesterday's IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals? check result

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: Apr 28, 2026, 06:59 IST | Updated: Apr 28, 2026, 06:59 IST
Who won yesterday's IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals? check result

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals (RC) on Monday (Apr 28) in Delhi by 9 wickets Photograph: (X/IPL)

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With the win, defending champion RCB are now second in the 10-team points table with 12 points from six wins and two losses in eight games. As for DC, things have gotten even murkier as they slipped down to the seventh spot with just six points from three wins and five losses in eight games.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals (RC) on Monday (Apr 28) in Delhi by 9 wickets. Bowling first, RCB bowled DC out for a mere 75 runs and achieved the under-par target in 6.3 overs. With the win, defending champion RCB are now second in the 10-team points table with 12 points from six wins and two losses in eight games. As for DC, things have gotten even murkier as they slipped down to the seventh spot with just six points from three wins and five losses in eight matches played. 75 is DC's third lowest score in the franchise history behind 66 and 67 in IPL 2017 against MI and Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab), respectively.

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About the Author

Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja

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Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja is an Assistant Editor at WION, specializing in sports: cricket, tennis, golf, football, etc. With over 10 years of experience in sports journalism, Talreja has pr...Read More

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