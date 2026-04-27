/IPL 2026: Delhi pitch surprises RCB captain Patidar; Bhuvneshwar enters elite list with 3-fer vs DC

Not only the Delhi Capitals' batters but also RCB captain Rajat Patidar were surprised by how the pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium behaved during the recently concluded shortest match this season. After Bengaluru dismissed Delhi for just 75 – their lowest total this season and third-lowest overall, RCB batters completed the run chase with nine wickets remaining. On the other hand, RCB's quick Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up an impressive three-wicket haul, surpassing veteran Lasith Malinga on the elite list.

“Even I'm surprised the way the wicket played. All credit goes to the bowlers, the way they've bowled, especially in the powerplay, Hazlewood and Bhuvi, I think the way they hit those areas and got that bit of swing, that was tremendous to see. I think the swing was normal, and the good thing was we got early wickets, and that's why it kept us in the driving seat,” Patidar said after RCB completed the second-fastest run chase in IPL history.

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Bhuvneshwar and Hazlewood ran riot up front against the DC batters after sending them to bat first. Bhuvi began the proceedings with a wicket in his first over before Hazlewood picked two in his. The Indian bowling veteran returned to pick two more in his second, with his Aussie counterpart picking up his third soon after. The perfect opening spell reduced Delhi to 8/6 at one stage.

While Bhuvneshwar did not pick any more wickets, finishing with 3/5 in three overs, Hazlewood completed his four-fer, picking up four wickets for 12 runs in 3.3 overs. His spell earned him the Player of the Match award. However, for Bhuvneshwar, he entered an elite list of pacers with the most three-wicket hauls in this competition.



He surpassed Lasith Malinga’s tally (19) and sits in the second place (20*), just behind ace quick Jasprit Bumrah (25*), who leads the chart.