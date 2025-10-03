/NFL Week 5, TNF: WATCH | 49ers stop Rams at 4th & 1 in overtime to win crazy thriller

The NFL Week 5 Thursday Night Football produced a thriller for ages as the San Francisco 49ers beat the Los Angeles Rams 26-23 in overtime. The game ended not with a punt or touchdown but a block by the 49ers defense at 4th and 1 against the Rams - a highly rare sight in the game. With the win, the 49ers moved to 4-1 record after five games while the Rams are at 3-2.

The OT Play of the Night in TNF Week 5

The regulation time ended with scores of the 49ers and the Rams tied at 23 each in what was a low-scoring game. The 49ers kicker, Eddy Pineior, rose up the occasion and kicked a field goal from 41 yards to take his side three up in what was the first scoring play of the overtime. With the 49ers up three points, the Rams got the ball and had a chance to win the game - all they had to do was score a touchdown. The 49ers defense, however, had other plans.

It all came down to 4th and 1 play with 3:41 left on the clock and the Rams were just 11 yards from the endzone. Before the Rams could snap the ball, there were two timeouts taken which built up the tension. Eventually, the play happened and the Rams were stopped short of converting their 4th and 1 into a fresh set of down and the 49ers won. Have a look at the play below:

49ers vs Rams Players Stats