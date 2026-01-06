Who is Stephanie Okechukwu? Texas Tech signs tallest player in NCAA women’s college basketball history

The Texas Tech Red Raiders, a college basketball team in NCAA Division I in USA, has signed up the tallest player in history of the college basketball to their women's team. The Lady Raiders have added Stephanie Okechukwu, a 7-foot-1 center with wingspan of 7-foot-4, from Umunneochi, Nigeria. She will be the tallest player ever to play a women's college baskteball game whenever she takes the court. The addition of Okechukwu can help the Red Raiders consolidate their undefeated 16-0 start this season which already their best in the history of their program. The Red Raiders women's team is currently ranked 17th in the NCAA Division I college basketball rankings.

Who is Stephanie Okechukwu?

Okechukwu hails from Umunneoch in Nigeria and has played basketball in high school at Fukuchiyama Seibi in Kyoto, Japan. She, however, has never played collegiate or professional basketball. The NCAA is still determining her eligilibity to play for the Red Raiders women's team. The announcment for the 21-year-old joining the Red Raiders came on Friday (Jan 3) with multiple photos and a video of Okechukwu on the team's official X handle.

“She was worth the time, effort and teamwork that went into getting her here,” team coach Krista Gerlich said in a news release. “She brings an element to our team that is an instant impact. Her ability to protect the rim and alter shots will be unique to one. She has great hands and touch around the basket and clearly will provide a big inside target at the rim.”