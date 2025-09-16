/Who is Anandkumar Velkumar? First Indian skater who won gold medal at 2025 Speed Skating World Championships

India celebrated a proud moment on Monday (Sep 15) as 22-year-old Anandkumar Velkumar won the country’s first gold medal at the Speed Skating World Championships 2025 in Beidaihe, China. He claimed the top spot in the senior men’s 1000m sprint with a time of 1:24.924. He also becomes India’s first world champion in this sport. This historic victory came just a day after he already made history by taking a bronze medal in the 500m sprint with a timing of 43.072 seconds. The evening turned even better for India when another Indian skater, Krish Sharma, secured a gold medal in the junior 1000m sprint.

The 22-year-old, Velkumar, has been on a high rise over the years. Earlier in 2025, he bagged a bronze medal at the World Games in Chengdu, the first roller sports medal for India.

Who is Anandkumar Velkumar?

Anandkumar Velkumar is a 22-year-old speed skater from Tamil Nadu. He was born on 19 Jan 2003 and is currently studying Computer Science at the College of Engineering in Guindy. He recently created history by becoming India’s first World Champion in skating. At the 2025 Speed Skating World Championships in China, he won gold in the senior men’s 1000m sprint and bronze in the 500m sprint.

His journey started in 2021, when he won a silver medal at the Junior World Championships and later won a bronze medal at the 2023 Asian Games in the 3000m team relay. His achievements have also opened a new chapter for India in international skating, making him an inspiration for the next generation of Indian athletes in this sport.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Velkumar for becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal at the Skating Championship. On X, Modi wrote, “Proud of Anandkumar Velkumar for winning the Gold at the Senior Men’s 1000m Sprint in the Speed Skating World Championships 2025. His grit, speed and spirit have made him India’s first World Champion in skating. His accomplishment will inspire countless youngsters. Congratulations to him and best wishes for all future endeavours.”