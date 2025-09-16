/Who won in NFL Week 2, Monday Night Football - Game scores, winners and losers

The Week 2 NFL is done two games on Monday Night Football where Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers scored their second consecutive victories. The Buccaneers beat the Houston Texans in a down to wire game while the Chargers kept the Las Vegas Raiders at bay for most of the game during their 11-point win. This was the second consecutive loss for the Texans in as many weeks while the Raiders suffered their first defeat after making a winning start to their season last week.

Who won in NFL Week 2 Monday Night Football - Winners and Losers

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield held his nerve in the dying moments of the game against the Texans to win it for his team. Justin Herbert of the Chargers, meanwhile, was on song in a dominant display against the Raiders.

Buccaneers beat Texans 20-19

The Texans had it in their grasp till about little more than two minutes left in the game when the Buccaneers got the ball back. Mayfield led the drive which finally ended in a two-yard touchdown run from Rachaad White with just six seconds left. The touchdown put Tampa Bay one point ahead of Houston and it was all they needed.

Mayfield was 25 of 38 for 215 yards and two TDs for the Bucs while CJ Stroud was 13 of 24 for 207 yards and one TD pass.

Chargers crush Raiders 20-9

In second NFL Week 2 Monday Night Football game, Herbert threw two touchdown passes and the Chargers added two more field goals to take their score tally to 20. In response, the Raiders could only manage three field goals in the game and no touchdown whatsoever for Geno Smith - scoring only nine points in their 11-point loss.