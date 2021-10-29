'Who are they to off air me': Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan TV channel after spat with anchor on live show

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has slammed a Pakistan news channel for taking him off-air after his verbal spat with host Dr Nauman Niaz during a live show earlier this week. The incident happened on a post-match show after Pakistan defeated India by ten wickets in their opening clash of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday (October 24).

Akhtar, who was one of the experts on the show, was termed 'rude' by host Niaz before being asked to leave the show. The incident happened on-air on Pakistan's state-owned channel PTV with millions of people watching in Pakistan. Akhtar was left startled as he announced his resignation from the channel and walked out of the show.

Following the incident, PTV on Thursday posted a tweet stating that the channel has decided to take both Akhtar and host Niaz off-air until the inquiry is completed of the spat between the duo during the live show. Akhtar was left bemused by the tweet from PTV and claimed he has already resigned from the organisation.

"Well that's hilarious. I resigned in front of 220 million Pakistanis & billions across the world. Is PTV crazy or what? Who are they to off air me?" Akhtar said, replying to PTV's tweet.

Well thats hilarious.

I resigned in front of 220 million Pakistanis & billions across the world.

Is PTV crazy or what? Who are they to off air me? https://t.co/514Mk0c64e — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 28, 2021 ×

The incident took place when the panellists on the show - 'Game on Hai' were discussing Pakistan's performance against India. Akhtar credited Pakistan Super League (PSL0 team Lahore Qalandars for discovering the likes of Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Also Read: Selectors wanted to send Hardik Pandya back but MS Dhoni vouched for his finishing skills to keep him - Report

Host Nauman Niaz was clearly not impressed by Akhtar's take and said he was being rude. Niaz later asked Akhtar to leave the show if he wanted to."You're being a little rude and I don't want to say this, but if you're being over smart, you can go. I am saying this on-air," said the host.

WOW!!!! Shoaib Akhtar just walks out of PTV Sports during live show. "jis tarah national TV par mere sath behave kiya gaya hai, I don't think I should be sitting here. I am resigning from PTV" Right thing to do after Dr Nauman Niaz insulting a national hero on national TV. https://t.co/vmA0BtbaDU pic.twitter.com/EPuqzweoqr — Hassan (@iamhassan9) October 26, 2021 ×

Akhtar was left surprised as were fellow panellists like David Gower, Viv Richards, Rashid Latif, Sana Mir and others. Akhtar decided to walk out stating that he was insulted on national TV and that he is resigning from PTV.

"A lot of apologies guys, a lot of apologies. I am resigning from PTV. The way I have been treated on national TV, I don't think I should be sitting here right now," Akhtar said as he walked off.