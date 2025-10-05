/What was the result when India last toured Australia for a white-ball series?

The Men in Blue will play three ODIs and five T20Is, with the first ODI scheduled at Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday, October 19. The series marks a new era for Indian ODI cricket, with Shubman Gill leading as captain and Shreyas Iyer as his deputy.
India last toured Australia in 2020-21 for a three-match ODI series followed by a three-match T20I series. The tour had thrilling contests, with both teams showing moments of dominance.
The ODI series was closely fought, but Australia won the first two matches, and India managed a consolation win in the final game.
India turned the tables in the T20I series, winning the first two matches to clinch the series before Australia took the final game.