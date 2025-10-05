/What was the result when India last toured Australia for a white-ball series?

Google Preferred
Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Oct 05, 2025, 20:23 IST | Updated: Oct 05, 2025, 20:24 IST
Photograph: (Cricket Australia)

Story highlights

The Men in Blue will play three ODIs and five T20Is, with the first ODI scheduled at Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday, October 19. The series marks a new era for Indian ODI cricket, with Shubman Gill leading as captain and Shreyas Iyer as his deputy. 

India will be touring Australia for a white-ball series after four long years. The Men in Blue will play three ODIs and five T20Is, with the first ODI scheduled at Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday, October 19. The series marks a new era for Indian ODI cricket, with Shubman Gill leading as captain and Shreyas Iyer as his deputy. It will be a big task for Gill and his men to take on Australia in his first assignment as skipper. Before the series begins, one question is likely on every fan’s mind,

What happened when India last toured Australia?

India last toured Australia in 2020-21 for a three-match ODI series followed by a three-match T20I series. The tour had thrilling contests, with both teams showing moments of dominance.

ODI series: Australia vs India 2020-21

The ODI series was closely fought, but Australia won the first two matches, and India managed a consolation win in the final game.

  1. 1st ODI, Sydney: Australia 374/6; India 308/8 – Australia won by 66 runs
  2. 2nd ODI, Sydney: Australia 389/4; India 338/9 – Australia won by 51 runs
  3. 3rd ODI, Canberra: India 302/5; Australia 289 – India won by 13 runs

Top performers (ODIs)

  1. Runs: Aaron Finch 249, Steven Smith 216, Hardik Pandya 210
  2. Wickets: Adam Zampa 7, Josh Hazlewood 6, Mohammed Shami 4
  • Series result: Australia won the ODI series 2-1.

T20I Series: Australia vs India 2020-21

India turned the tables in the T20I series, winning the first two matches to clinch the series before Australia took the final game.

  1. 1st T20I, Canberra: India 161/7; Australia 150/7 – India won by 11 runs
  2. 2nd T20I, Sydney: Australia 194/5; India 195/4 – India won by 6 wickets
  3. 3rd T20I, Sydney: Australia 186/5; India 174/7 – Australia won by 12 runs

Top performers (T20Is)

  1. Runs: Matthew Wade 145, Virat Kohli 134, Steven Smith 82
  2. Wickets: T Natarajan 6, Mitchell Swepson 5, Yuzvendra Chahal 4
  • Series result: India won the T20I series 2-1.

Umang Bafna is a budding sports journalist who lives and breathes sports. With a deep passion for storytelling, Umang brings insightful coverage across cricket, tennis, badminton

