'We certainly know the city better now': Barcelona team bus lost in Saudi Arabia

The Spanish Super Cup is taking place this season in the Kingdom of Supercup. Four teams have qualified to compete with one another in the tournament.

Real Madrid and Valencia played their match last night at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium just outside of Jeddah, where Real beat Valencia in an easy game ending 3-1. The match saw a spectacular goal from the corner by Toni Kroos early in the game.

Real Madrid will face the winners of Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona were headed to Al-Ittihad Sports City, located within the city of Jeddah.

However, a goof-up by the team bus driver led to a phenomenal delay in the team's schedule. Instead of the Al-Ittihad sports complex in Jeddah, the driver drove on towards the King Abdullah Stadium.



Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde was to host a presser at 5:45 PM local time, before the training session at Al-Ittihad.



The goof-up meant that the press conference had to be delayed until after the training session was complete.



"We certainly know the city a bit better now," said coach Valverde, when asked about the incident that caused the delay.



In the presser, he also said that he 'preferred' the previous format of the super cup. Traditionally, the super cup is a one-off match between the winners of 'La Liga' and the 'Copa del Rey'.



This time, however, two more teams have been included - the runners up of the La Liga and the runners up of the Copa del Rey. Since Barcelona already qualified for the Super Cup as league winners, Real Madrid was given the vacant spot as the runners up.



Valverde having already announced his preference also went on to say that "We must bear in mind that the football we are involved in is an industry, sources of income are sought and in the same way that there are special connotations in this country, there are also in Morocco, where we played last year."



The Royal Spanish Football Federation has signed a three-year deal to play the competition in Saudi Arabia, which Spanish media say is worth 40 million euros (US$44 million) annually.



Last year, the 2018 super cup match took place in Tangier in Morocco, where Barcelona won against Sevilla.