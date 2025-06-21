/Watch: Shardul Thakur edges to wicketkeeper, Stokes takes fourth wicket before lunch

India was in a strong position on Day 2 (Jun 21) of the first Test at Headingley, but England made a big comeback in the morning session. The turning point came right before lunch, when Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur was dismissed by Ben Stokes, who bowled with fire and control.

It was the last ball before lunch, and Shardul went for an aggressive shot. Stokes bowled a full delivery wide outside off stump. Thakur threw his hands at it, hoping for a boundary, but all he managed was a thick outside edge. The ball flew straight into the gloves of wicketkeeper Jamie Smith, who made no mistake.

The dismissal was captured perfectly on video. It was Stokes’ fourth wicket of the morning and a major boost for England. After a long Day 1 dominated by Indian batters, England came out with clear plans and energy. Stokes led the way with his all-round effort, turning the game just when India looked to take full control.

India had resumed the day at 359/3. Vice-captain Rishabh Pant brought up his seventh Test century in style by smashing a six off Shoaib Bashir. He and captain Shubman Gill stitched together a solid 200-run stand. But the joy didn’t last long.



First, Gill was dismissed for 147. Soon after, Karun Nair, making a comeback after eight years, was out for a duck. Then came a big blow in Pant, who, after scoring 134, was also removed. And finally, Shardul’s wicket ended a tough session for India.