/WATCH: Sagar Udeshi’s unplayable delivery rattles Sai Sudharsan’s stumps in VHT 2025–26

Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite 2025–26 kicked off with a high-scoring opening day on Wednesday (Dec 24) as the tournament saw runs flow freely across multiple venues. Indian stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma led the batting charge with commanding centuries, turning Day 1 into a proper run fest and leaving bowlers searching for answers. Big totals, gigantic hitting and elegant strokeplay defined the action as batters dominated most matches.

Still, amid all the runs and centuries, one sharp delivery stood out and reminded everyone that even on a day ruled by the bat, bowlers can still steal the spotlight. That moment came during the Elite Group A clash between Puducherry and Tamil Nadu at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Puducherry spinner Udeshi produced a dream delivery that left Tamil Nadu batter Sai Sudharsan completely clueless. It was the first ball of the 15th over, and Sudharsan, who looked set at the crease, had no idea what was coming.

Udeshi tossed the ball up just enough to invite the drive. Sudharsan committed forward, but the ball landed and turned sharply past the bat. Before Sudharsan could react, his stumps were shattered. Sai stood still for a moment, staring back in disbelief as the bails flew.

Despite that moment of brilliance, the match firmly belonged to Tamil Nadu. Batting first, TN put up a strong total of 310 for 7 in their 50 overs. Their top and middle order batted with intent and control, making the most of good batting conditions and keeping the scoreboard ticking throughout the innings.