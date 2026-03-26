Aryna Sabalenka is having a dream run at Miami Open where she has entered the women's singles semis with 6-4, 6-4 straight sets win over home girl Hailey Baptiste on Wednesday (Mar 25). She was, however, most surprised on Monday (Mar 23) after beating China's Zheng Qinwen 6-3, 6-4 in Round of 16. The win had put Sabalenka in her 15th consecutive WTA Tour quarterfinal but that was not the reason for her excitement but a $100 hotdog with gold sprinkles on top.

Sabalenka surpised with special hotdog at Miami Open

Going to the locker room after beating Quinwen in a match which lasted 1 hour and 25 minutes, Sabalenka was surpised with the $100 Golden Glizzy hotdog making rounds at Miami Open. She was ecstatic at the gestures and immediately took a bite of the delicasy.

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"Oh my god!" were the first words world no. 1 and four-time grand slam winner said as soon as she took the first bite of delicious looking snack. "It's so f***ing good," she continued after evidently enjoying the first bite. "Oh my god. And I'm so hungry. That's my recovery, guys!" she added. Have a look at the moment below:

What's special about the $100 hotdog at Miami Open?

The Golden Glizzy gourmet hotdog has been the hottest topic of discussion at the iconic HardRock stadium ever since Miami Open started last week. It has Australian Wagyu beef, and it is topped with Golden Goat Caviar as well as gold flakes sprinkling. The exotic treat is being sold at $100 the venue.