WATCH: Mohammed Siraj gives fiery send-off to Duckett as India stand tall in opening session on day 4

Team India is on top of England early on day four at Lord’s. After the last-over drama that made headlines late on day three, involving Zak Crawley, Indian captain Shubman Gill and pacer Jasprit Bumrah, the upbeat Indian unit put England’s back against the wall with four wickets inside the first session on Sunday morning (Jul 13). However, what stood out were a few unplayable deliveries from Bumrah, one of which did hit Crawley’s batting hand, unlike how Zak pretended during that fiery last over, and Mohammed Siraj’s fiery send-off to English opener Ben Duckett after dismissing him on 12.

Unlike how Jasprit Bumrah celebrates his dismissals with sheer calmness and staple style, Siraj is known for expressing loud after picking up a wicket.

Duckett was the first one to dismiss inside the sixth over, trying to slog one of Siraj’s good-length deliveries, only for Bumrah to comfortably grab it at mid-on. Siraj celebrated loudly in Duckett’s face as the English batter walked towards the pavilion in despair.

WATCH Siraj’s fiery send-off to Duckett –

Meanwhile, he accounted for Ollie Pope a few overs later, trapping him in the front before Nitish Kumar Reddy dismissed under fire Crawley, caught in the gully, on 22.



In no time, England were 50 for three early on day four.



Harry Brook and Joe Root steadied the innings with a quick partnership, thanks to two lap sweeps and a six over long-off off Akash Deep in an over, only to miss another one in his next over and get clean bowled on 23 off 17 balls, hitting four fours and a six.



Considering England’s second-inning total will be India’s target as both teams finished on the same score in their respective first outings at the Lord’s, losing four wickets before lunch in a session is a dent to their quest of returning in the five-match series.

