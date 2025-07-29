/WATCH—Lionesses roar home: England’s queens return to heroes’ welcome after being crowned as Women's Euro 2025 champions

England's Lionesses returned to a heroes' welcome on Monday, just less than 24 hours after their dramatic penalty-shootout win against world champions Spain at Euro 2025 final on Sunday (July 27). Chloe Kelly scored the winning spot-kick in Basel as Sarina Wiegman's side defended the European women's title they had won in 2022 at Wembley.

The fans, some of whom wore England kits and waved flags, chanted in support as they greeted the players outside Southend airport, which is roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of London. On an X post, the team posted a picture of the trophy covered with an England flag on a seat on the plane, which had "Home" written in red letters on one side.

The plane was greeted with a water salute from two fire trucks upon arrival. Manager Wiegman and skipper Leah Williamson were the first off, the skipper holding the trophy aloft proudly. The Lionesses were whisked directly to 10 Downing Street, the residence of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, which was festooned in England flags. "What a team. What a game. What drama. You dug deep when it mattered most and you've made the nation proud. History makers," Starmer posted as a message to the Lionesses on X.

The team were welcomed at 10 Downing Street by Deputy Prime minister Angela Rayner and Sports Minister Stephanie Peacock while Starmer was in Scotland meeting US President Donald Trump.

Rayner praised the players as a "shining example of talent and excitement for women's football". A parade on an open-top bus on Tuesday will be followed by a celebration near Buckingham Palace. Switzerland victory was sweet revenge for Wiegman's defending champions, who tasted defeat at the hands of the same opposition in the World Cup final two years ago.

Thousands of jubilant fans flooded central London on Tuesday (July 29) to salute England’s Lionesses as they celebrated their Euro 2025 triumph with an open-top bus parade. Sarina Wiegman’s side successfully defended their European crown on Sunday, edging past reigning world champions Spain in a nerve‑shredding penalty shootout in Basel, Switzerland.

Two buses proudly emblazoned with European Champions set off from The Mall — the ceremonial avenue leading to Buckingham Palace — under grey skies just after midday. Captain Leah Williamson, trophy in hand, lifted it high above her head as thousands roared and waved Union Jacks and St George’s Cross flags. The journey was led by a military band, and the sound of cheers grew louder as the parade inched forward towards the Palace. Outside Buckingham Palace, giant screens replayed tournament highlights as fans sang, danced, and relived the Lionesses’ historic run.

An emotional Williamson, addressing the crowd from the stage, admitted she had been in tears during the parade. “There are so many ways to win a football match — and we seemed to choose the hard way every time,” she said with a smile. “But you can see how much we care about playing for England, how much we love it.

“2022 was a fairytale, but this was hard‑earned, and we’re so proud of ourselves. We faced setbacks, like losing to France in our opening match, but still we rise. We do this for each other, for England, and for every young girl who dreams of playing this game. Thirty or forty years ago, this job didn’t even exist — and we’re making history with every step.”

Wiegman, too, praised her squad’s resilience. “When it mattered most, they showed up,” she told the cheering masses before dancing on stage alongside Nigerian star Burna Boy. “We always had a plan, and the belief never faded. These players delivered when it was truly urgent.”