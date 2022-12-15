ugc_banner

WATCH: Kylian Mbappe wins hearts, checkes on fan after hitting him on the face ahead of SF tie

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Updated: Dec 15, 2022, 04:59 PM IST

Photograph:(AFP)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Ahead of the FIFA WC semi-final, France's star Kylian Mbappe was busy with his warm-up schedule when he rushed to check on a fan after hitting him in the face ahead of the Morocco tie. This happened ahead of the marquee semi-final when Mbappe -- joint-highest goal-scorer in the current edition -- was training when one of his stray shots hurt one fan in the face.

France defeated Morocco 2-0 in the second semi-final of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 edition, in Qatar, on Thursday (December 15). The defending champions achieved a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute itself before youngster Kolo Muani's strike, in the latter half of the game, gave a decisive 2-0 lead to his side; taknig them to the final where France will face Argentina. 

Ahead of the game, France's star Kylian Mbappe was busy with his warm-up schedule when he rushed to check on a fan after hitting him in the face ahead of the Morocco semi-final, at the Al Bayt Stadium. This happened ahead of the marquee semi-final when Mbappe -- joint-highest goal-scorer in the current edition -- was training when one of his stray shots hurt one fan in the face. As soon as the PSG forward realised this, the 23-year-old came running towards him and apologised. The clio of the same has gone viral in no time. Here's the video: 

×

Talking about the match, Mbappe couldn't make any impression as he went goalless. Riding on strikes from Theo Hernandes and Kolo Muani, France made it to their second successive World Cup final and will now face a spirited Lionel Messi & Co. for the mega title, on Sunday evening (December 18). The face-off will also see Mbappe rub shoulders against his PSG teammate Messi as the two will fight it out for the Golden Boot Award. 

RELATED

Tennis legend Boris Becker released from UK jail, set to be deported to Germany

Former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff is 'lucky to be alive' following car crash, says his son

FIFA World Cup 2022: 'Al Rihla' or 'Al Hilm', which ball will kick-off the France vs Argentina final?

Topics