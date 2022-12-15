WATCH: Kylian Mbappe wins hearts, checkes on fan after hitting him on the face ahead of SF tie
Story highlights
Ahead of the FIFA WC semi-final, France's star Kylian Mbappe was busy with his warm-up schedule when he rushed to check on a fan after hitting him in the face ahead of the Morocco tie. This happened ahead of the marquee semi-final when Mbappe -- joint-highest goal-scorer in the current edition -- was training when one of his stray shots hurt one fan in the face.
Ahead of the FIFA WC semi-final, France's star Kylian Mbappe was busy with his warm-up schedule when he rushed to check on a fan after hitting him in the face ahead of the Morocco tie. This happened ahead of the marquee semi-final when Mbappe -- joint-highest goal-scorer in the current edition -- was training when one of his stray shots hurt one fan in the face.
France defeated Morocco 2-0 in the second semi-final of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 edition, in Qatar, on Thursday (December 15). The defending champions achieved a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute itself before youngster Kolo Muani's strike, in the latter half of the game, gave a decisive 2-0 lead to his side; taknig them to the final where France will face Argentina.
Ahead of the game, France's star Kylian Mbappe was busy with his warm-up schedule when he rushed to check on a fan after hitting him in the face ahead of the Morocco semi-final, at the Al Bayt Stadium. This happened ahead of the marquee semi-final when Mbappe -- joint-highest goal-scorer in the current edition -- was training when one of his stray shots hurt one fan in the face. As soon as the PSG forward realised this, the 23-year-old came running towards him and apologised. The clio of the same has gone viral in no time. Here's the video:
Kylian Mbappe apologising to a fan, after hitting him with a ball in the warmup. 💙🇫🇷 #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/8mDWkQC14U— Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) December 14, 2022
Talking about the match, Mbappe couldn't make any impression as he went goalless. Riding on strikes from Theo Hernandes and Kolo Muani, France made it to their second successive World Cup final and will now face a spirited Lionel Messi & Co. for the mega title, on Sunday evening (December 18). The face-off will also see Mbappe rub shoulders against his PSG teammate Messi as the two will fight it out for the Golden Boot Award.