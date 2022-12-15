WATCH: Kylian Mbappe wins hearts, checkes on fan after hitting him on the face ahead of SF tie

France defeated Morocco 2-0 in the second semi-final of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 edition, in Qatar, on Thursday (December 15). The defending champions achieved a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute itself before youngster Kolo Muani's strike, in the latter half of the game, gave a decisive 2-0 lead to his side; taknig them to the final where France will face Argentina.

Ahead of the game, France's star Kylian Mbappe was busy with his warm-up schedule when he rushed to check on a fan after hitting him in the face ahead of the Morocco semi-final, at the Al Bayt Stadium. This happened ahead of the marquee semi-final when Mbappe -- joint-highest goal-scorer in the current edition -- was training when one of his stray shots hurt one fan in the face. As soon as the PSG forward realised this, the 23-year-old came running towards him and apologised. The clio of the same has gone viral in no time. Here's the video:

Kylian Mbappe apologising to a fan, after hitting him with a ball in the warmup. 💙🇫🇷 #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/8mDWkQC14U — Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) December 14, 2022 ×