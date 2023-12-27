WATCH: KL Rahul blasts Gerald Coetzee for six to bring eighth Test ton in Centurion against South Africa

KL Rahul brought his best on Day 2 of the Centurion Test as he amassed his eighth ton with a six. The ton would later help India reach 245 after the Proteas dominated Day 1. Rahul added 31 runs to his overnight total of 70 runs to bring his ton against South Africa which helped India rescue after a sloppy start in the match on Boxing Day. The ton is also his second at the venue, having also scored a hundred in the 2021-22 tour of South Africa. He was soon dismissed after getting to the triple-figure as South Africa were called into bat in the first session of Day 2. Back to back 💯 from Class KL Rahul at Centurion 🫡



Century at Centurion 🙌👏#AUSvPAK #INDvsSA #WTC25 #BBL13 #Sachin #Kohli #BabarAzam#Rizwan #CricketTwitterpic.twitter.com/uum1JH0QYm — Sujeet Suman (@sujeetsuman1991) December 27, 2023 × Rahul brings 100

With India nine wickets down and Rahul batting on 95, the wicketkeeper-batter wanted to get to his 100 as early as possible. On the final of the 66th over, Rahul blasted Gerald Coetzee for a six over the long-on which brought his hundred. The entire dressing room would then give a standing ovation to the Indian batter as he helped rescue the side after a poor start on Boxing Day where India were 24/3 in the first session.

He would then get out in the next over without adding a run as India were bowled out for 245 from 67.4 overs.

What happened on Boxing Day?

India's batting suffered a bitter blow on Day 1 of the Centurion Test as Kagiso Rabada stole the spotlight with his five-for against Rohit Sharma’s men. The South African speedster was the highlight reel of the day as India were narrowed to narrowed to 208/8 before rain played spoilsport.

For the hosts, Rabada had figures of 44/5 in his 17 overs while Nandre Burger (50/2) and Marco Jansen (52/1) were also among the wicket-takers. The hosts lost skipper Temba Bavuma through injury during the first session on Day 1. He was seen limping off with a hamstring issue during the 20th over of India’s first innings.