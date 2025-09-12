/WATCH: Indian players undergo Bronco Test - How it is conducted

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently introduces a new fitness test for the players called Bronco run. The Test is aimed at measuring players' aerobic fitness levels. The BCCI recently shared a clip of the test being conducted as the players get ready for the marquee India vs Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2025. In the clip shared on Instagram, Indian strength and conditioning coach Adrian Le Roux was also seen explaining the test and its significance for fitness measurement.

Indian players under Bronco test - What is it?

As per the general standards, the test requires an athlete to run five sets of sprints in three parts - 0-60m-0, 0-40m-0, 0-20m-0. Each athlete is rated for the the time taken to complete five sets and the fitness levels are measured.

Speaking on the Test, Le Roux said in the shared clip: "The run we did today is Bronco run. It is not a new run or a measurement. It has been around for years in different sporting codes. It is something we introduced in the team's environment. It is two-fold in use: We can use it as a training mechanism, and secondly, as a measurement. We get a good idea of where the players are in terms of their aerobic fitness and if we are moving in the right direction."

How is Bronco Test conducted?