/WATCH: Indian players undergo Bronco Test - How it is conducted

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently introduces a new fitness test for the players called Bronco run. The Test is aimed at measuring players' aerobic fitness levels. The BCCI recently shared a clip of the test being conducted as the players get ready for the marquee India vs Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2025. In the clip shared on Instagram, Indian strength and conditioning coach Adrian Le Roux was also seen explaining the test and its significance for fitness measurement.
Speaking on the Test, Le Roux said in the shared clip: "The run we did today is Bronco run. It is not a new run or a measurement. It has been around for years in different sporting codes. It is something we introduced in the team's environment. It is two-fold in use: We can use it as a training mechanism, and secondly, as a measurement. We get a good idea of where the players are in terms of their aerobic fitness and if we are moving in the right direction."
The Bronco Test is simply a three-step running fast test. There are four markers place on the ground at starting point, 60 metres, 40 metres and 20 metres. An athlete who is taking the test first runs from starting point to 60m mark then back to starting point which completes first step. In the next step, the athlete runs from starting point to 40m mark and back before taking on step three - starting point to 20m mark and back. The three steps complete one set and typically five sets are to be performed during the test without a break.