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WATCH | Father uses football board to help visually impaired son experience Cristiano Ronaldo's historic goal

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Jun 27, 2026, 16:19 IST | Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 16:19 IST
WATCH | Father uses football board to help visually impaired son experience Cristiano Ronaldo's historic goal

Screengrab from the video Photograph: (Instagram)

Story highlights

Cristiano Ronaldo's historic FIFA World Cup brace inspired a touching viral moment as a father helped his visually impaired son experience the iconic goal

A heartwarming video has taken social media by storm, capturing an emotional moment between a father and his visually impaired son during Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2026 clash against Uzbekistan. Using a football tactics board, the father guided his son through the build-up to Cristiano Ronaldo's sensational second goal, helping him experience every movement leading to the historic strike. As Ronaldo found the back of the net, the young fan erupted in pure joy, creating a touching moment that has resonated with football lovers around the world.

Portugal secured a dominant 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan, with Cristiano Ronaldo delivering a stunning brace to silence his critics.

The Portugal captain opened the scoring with a poacher's finish at the near post after a low-driven cross from Joao Cancelo. He then doubled his tally in the first half by calmly side-footing the ball into the bottom corner from a narrow angle after a perfectly timed through ball from Bruno Fernandes.

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Watch the heartwarming video here

Against Uzbekistan, Ronaldo once again demonstrated why he remains one of football's greatest icons, producing another memorable performance on the biggest stage. The 41-year-old Portuguese superstar achieved an unprecedented milestone by becoming the first footballer in history to score in six different FIFA World Cups, stretching from 2006 to 2026.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Photograph: (WION)

The historic night also saw Ronaldo become the second-oldest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history. In addition, he surpassed Portuguese legend Eusebio to become Portugal's all-time leading goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history. In a career filled with remarkable achievements, resilience and unmatched ambition, Ronaldo once again proved that age is just a number. Making his sixth FIFA World Cup appearance, he responded in trademark fashion, by rewriting football history.

About the Author

Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

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Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

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