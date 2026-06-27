/WATCH | Father uses football board to help visually impaired son experience Cristiano Ronaldo's historic goal

A heartwarming video has taken social media by storm, capturing an emotional moment between a father and his visually impaired son during Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2026 clash against Uzbekistan. Using a football tactics board, the father guided his son through the build-up to Cristiano Ronaldo's sensational second goal, helping him experience every movement leading to the historic strike. As Ronaldo found the back of the net, the young fan erupted in pure joy, creating a touching moment that has resonated with football lovers around the world.

Portugal secured a dominant 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan, with Cristiano Ronaldo delivering a stunning brace to silence his critics.

The Portugal captain opened the scoring with a poacher's finish at the near post after a low-driven cross from Joao Cancelo. He then doubled his tally in the first half by calmly side-footing the ball into the bottom corner from a narrow angle after a perfectly timed through ball from Bruno Fernandes.

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Watch the heartwarming video here

Against Uzbekistan, Ronaldo once again demonstrated why he remains one of football's greatest icons, producing another memorable performance on the biggest stage. The 41-year-old Portuguese superstar achieved an unprecedented milestone by becoming the first footballer in history to score in six different FIFA World Cups, stretching from 2006 to 2026.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Photograph: (WION)