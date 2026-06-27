/'Cristiano Ronaldo will win the 2026 FIFA World Cup!' Ghanaian spiritualist Nana Kwaku Bonsam makes bold prediction

Ghanaian controversial spiritualist Nana Kwaku Bonsam has once again stirred debate with another bold FIFA World Cup 2026 prediction. After recently claiming he had cast a spell on England captain Harry Kane, Bonsam now says Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal are destined to win the FIFA World Cup 2026. According to Bonsam, Portugal's win has already been decided beyond the football field. "This World Cup is for Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo. They will win it," he said, according to reports. Bonsam also claimed that Portugal have already won the tournament "in the spiritual realm" and that Ronaldo can be confident because “his moment has arrived.” His latest remarks have sparked fresh discussion among football fans, especially given his long history of linking football results to spiritual powers.

What he said about Harry Kane

Bonsam's latest prediction comes only days after he made headlines by claiming he was ‘working on Harry Kane’ before England's World Cup clash with Ghana. Speaking to the Daily Star before the match, Bonsam said, “I have shown what I am capable of before, so I know what work I must do to stop him.” England were later held to a goalless draw by Ghana, prompting many fans to revisit his comments and speculate about their significance.

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However, Bonsam has since softened his stance toward the England captain, insisting there is no personal feud between them. "Harry Kane is not my enemy. I have a baby whom I will soon name after Harry Kane," he said. He also posted on Facebook that he would "release" Kane so the striker could score in his next match.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Photograph: (WION)

Who is Nana Kwaku Bonsam?

Nana Kwaku Bonsam is one of Ghana's most controversial public figures. He operates three shrines in Accra and describes himself as an African traditional priest and herbalist who provides spiritual guidance and traditional healing practices. Football supporters may also remember Bonsam from the 2014 FIFA World Cup, when he claimed he had influenced Cristiano Ronaldo's injury problems ahead of Portugal's meeting with Ghana.