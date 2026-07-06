/WATCH | Cabo Verde receive hero's welcome after historic FIFA World Cup 2026 run as smallest country to reach knockout stage

Cabo Verde's national football team received a hero's welcome upon returning home after an unforgettable FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, with thousands of supporters gathering at Nelson Mandela Praia International Airport to celebrate the Blue Sharks' historic achievement. The island nation made history by becoming the smallest country by population ever to reach the FIFA World Cup knockout stage, inspiring football fans around the world with their remarkable performances.

Although their fairytale journey ended in a dramatic 3-2 extra-time defeat to defending champions Argentina in the Round of 32, Cabo Verde returned home to an emotional reception as proud fans celebrated a team that exceeded every expectation. The celebrations carried even greater significance as the squad's arrival coincided with Cabo Verde's 51st Independence Day, turning the homecoming into a powerful national celebration. Despite not registering a victory during the tournament, Cabo Verde produced one of the most memorable campaigns of the FIFA World Cup.

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The Blue Sharks earned a historic place in the Round of 32 after holding defending European champions Spain to a goalless draw before securing valuable draws against Saudi Arabia and two-time world champions Uruguay. Few expected the island nation to advance beyond the group stage, but their resilience and determination earned them a place among the world's best.

Their knockout clash against Lionel Messi's Argentina became one of the tournament's most captivating matches. Cabo Verde pushed the defending champions into extra time after battling to a 2-2 score line before an unfortunate own goal by Diney Borges handed Argentina a dramatic 3-2 victory and a place in the Round of 16.

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Portugal vs Spain Photograph: (WION)

While the result ended their World Cup dream, Cabo Verde left the tournament unbeaten against three footballing heavyweights.