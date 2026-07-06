/Cristiano Ronaldo confirms FIFA World Cup 2026 will be his final World Cup ahead of Portugal vs Spain

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be the final World Cup of his legendary career, bringing an end to months of speculation about his future on football's biggest stage. The 41-year-old made the announcement while speaking to reporters ahead of Portugal's blockbuster Round of 16 clash against Spain, saying he intends to enjoy every remaining moment of the tournament while hoping his team's journey continues beyond the knockout stage.

“I want to enjoy it as much as possible, because it will be my last World Cup, yes. But I hope that tomorrow won't be my last game in the World Cup,” Ronaldo has started all four of Portugal's matches at the tournament and has scored three goals, once again proving his importance to Roberto Martinez's side despite questions over his future. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also dismissed ongoing retirement speculation, insisting that his full attention remains on helping Portugal compete for the World Cup title. "I'm always committed, body and soul, to helping the National Team. Whether I'm playing or not, I'll always have an important role."

“I'll finish [retire] when I want to, not when you want me to. It's a waste of time to keep asking that question. But I don't want to draw attention to that. The most important thing is tomorrow.” Although this will be his final World Cup appearance, Ronaldo stressed that Portugal are fully focused on winning the tournament. "If we didn't have the idea that we could win the World Cup, we wouldn't be here. It's been a beautiful experience. We've improved game by game."

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Portugal vs Spain Photograph: (WION)

“We know it's a competition where it's impossible to play well in every game, and it's not easy for anyone; just look at who's already been eliminated. I see the team as calm; we've trained well, we've prepared well.” Ronaldo also reflected on his performances during the competition, expressing satisfaction with his contribution while remaining eager to add to his goal tally.

"I don't think I've been doing that badly... I've scored three goals. Others have scored more, but because they are doing very well. They feel very good. But let's see if I can score tomorrow".