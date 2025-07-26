/FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil can reach the quarterfinals. First, they must beat the team they never have

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has reached the knockout stage, where every match carries the weight of elimination. Defending champions Argentina remain in contention, France continue to impress with the attacking brilliance of Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe, and Brazil appear to be finding their rhythm at the perfect moment. However, standing between the five-time world champions and a place in the quarterfinals is a Norwegian side that holds one of international football's most remarkable records. Norway have never lost to Brazil.

Across five previous meetings, Brazil have failed to register a victory against the Scandinavian nation, recording three draws and suffering two defeats. The most memorable encounter came during the 1998 FIFA World Cup, when Kjetil Rekdal converted a late penalty to secure a famous 2-1 victory for Norway, a result that pushed Brazil off the top of their group. The nations last met in an international friendly in 2006, with the match ending in a 1-1 draw. Despite that historical record, Brazil head into the Round of 16 full of confidence.

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Carlo Ancelotti's men topped Group C with several impressive displays, while Vinicius Junior has emerged as one of the team's standout performers during the tournament. Ahead of the knockout showdown, Ancelotti also delivered a major fitness update on Neymar. “Neymar is ready to play 90 minutes,” The Italian coach's announcement suggests the 34-year-old forward has fully recovered after his minutes were carefully managed throughout the group stage.

Brazil also have another unwanted record hanging over them. Since defeating Germany in the 2002 FIFA World Cup final, the Selecao have been eliminated in each of their last six World Cup knockout matches against European opponents. With Norway standing in their path, Brazil are aiming not only to book a place in the quarterfinals but also to end a 24-year World Cup knockout drought against European teams. Norway, meanwhile, have been one of the surprise packages of the tournament.

Competing in their first World Cup in 28 years, the Scandinavians secured victories over Iraq and Senegal to qualify for the Round of 16. Having already guaranteed progression, they heavily rotated their squad in the final group-stage match against France, allowing key stars Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard valuable rest before facing Brazil.