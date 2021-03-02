Virat Kohli becomes first Indian celebrity to have 100 million followers on Instagram

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who is considered one of the best in the game of cricket, has added another feather to his cap. However, this time the achievement is off-field as Kohli became the first Indian celebrity to have 100 million followers on Instagram.

ALSO READ: Ex Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu arrested over 'Barcagate' scandal against Lionel Messi & Co

Virat defeated Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone to take the top spot. The Indian cricket captain has joined the elite list with the likes of Dwayne Johnson, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Neymar.

Bollywood divas Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukone have 60 and 53.3 million followers respectively. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has over 51.2 million followers.

With this achievement, Kohli became the fourth most followed sportsperson behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar. Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo sits clear on the top with 500 million followers.