Usain Bolt shares first photos of daughter, gives her a pretty epic name

The eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt welcomed a daughter with his girlfriend, Kasi Bennett. Former sprinter himself has an unconventional name, but his daughter defeats him in that category.

The fastest man of all time shared pictures of his first child on Twitter as he wished his partner Kasi Bennett happy birthday, saying they have "started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt".

The 33-year-old decorated runner added a lightning bolt alongside the caption paired with the adorable photo.



"I want nothing but happiness for you and will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on your face," he added.