/US Open 2026: Trinity Rodman recreates boyfriend Ben Shelton's iconic 'phone' celebration after QF win over Alcaraz

Ben Shelton and his girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, recreated the American tennis player's iconic 'dialed in' phone celebration on Wednesday (Sep 9) at the US Open 2026. The moment came after Shelton beat defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in a five-set thriller at Arthur Ashe Stadium in a quarterfinal match that went on for four hours and 28 minutes before a roaring New York City crowd. With the 6–7(5), 6–1, 6–3, 1–6, 7–6(10–7) win in five sets, Shelton now has a place in the semifinals against fellow countryman Frances Tiafoe, ensuring the US has a presence in the final of the event.

Ben Shelton performs iconic 'phone' celebration with soccer star girlfriend Trinity Rodman at US Open

After Alcaraz won the first set in a tiebreaker, Shelton won the next two sets before losing the fourth set. The fifth and final set went into a tiebreaker as well, and Shelton came out the winner, 10–7. After the win, both Alcaraz and Shelton shook hands and hugged at the net. Shelton then acknowledged his girlfriend Trinity Rodman—who plays for the Washington Spirit in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)—in the crowd. Trinity, the daughter of former NBA star Dennis Rodman, gestured a phone with her hand. Shelton did the same back to her, and the couple shared a laugh.

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The celebration symbolizes that Ben is "dialed in", meaning fully focused on winning.

Who is Trinity Rodman?