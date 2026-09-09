/US Open 2026: 'Let's go, Ben' - Shelton beats Alcaraz in five-set QF thriller before roaring NYC crowd and girlfriend Trinity Rodman

American Ben Shelton earned the biggest win of his career, beating Carlos Alcaraz 6–7(5), 6–1, 6–3, 1–6, 7–6(10–7) in a five-set thriller at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday (Sep 9) in the US Open 2026 quarterfinals. With his girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, the US soccer star, in attendance and the crowd chanting "Let's go, Ben" well past midnight in New York City, Shelton rose to the occasion and sealed a spot in the final four of the year's last Grand Slam. Shelton will face fellow countryman Frances Tiafoe - who beat No. 46 Alex Michelsen, also an American, in the quarterfinals - ensuring the presence of an American in the final.

Shelton overcomes Alcaraz in five-set thriller

The first set between Shelton and defending champion Alcaraz, who did not play the French Open and Wimbledon earlier this year because of an injury, went to a tiebreaker, which the Spaniard won. Shelton was sensational in the next two sets, winning them 6–1, 6–3. Alcaraz, known for his comebacks, won the next set 6–1 to take the match into a final set. The fifth set also went into a 10-point tiebreaker as both players refused to give an inch. Shelton eventually came out the winner, 10–7, to take the match.

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Shelton credits crowd for win as girlfriend Trinity steals the show

After the match, Shelton credited the crowd for staying put for the match, which ran for nearly four and a half hours, saying: "For me, it's always about the crowd. Whether it's my coaches or my team, all my family and friends over here, or the City of New York tonight that showed up till 3 a.m. with the USA chants until the very end, that's what kept me going and that's what got me this win tonight."

Ben's girlfriend Trinity, daughter of former NBA star Dennis Rodman, who plays for the Washington Spirit in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), was also in attendance and stole the show with her orange hat and patterned Adidas jacket.