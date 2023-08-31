US Open 2023: Wozniacki stuns Kvitova in straight sets, Djokovic, Swiatek advance; Ruud, Tsitsipas out

The US Open Day 3 saw a string of big upsets as women’s No.11 seed and former Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova lost in straight sets to Caroline Wozniacki as the Danish star continued her fairytale return. The day also saw easy wins for three-time champion Novak Djokovic and women’s defending champion Iga Swiatek. In big upsets, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud of Norway crashed out in the men’s division.

Wozniacki spoils Kvitova’s party

At the famous Arthur Ash Stadium, things did not go according to plan for No.11 seed Kvitova as she crashed out in the second round. A 7-5, 7-6(5) win saw Dane Wozniacki continue her remarkable run as she won in straight sets. She stretched and broke her Czech opponent at the decisive stage in the first set to pocket it while it needed a tiebreaker win to clinch the second set. She will now face Jennifer Brady of the United States in the third round.

Djokovic, Swiatek ease in round three

Three-time champion Novak Djokovic did not have many concerns as he got the better of Bernabe Zapata Miralles of Spain in three sets. The 23-time Grand Slam champion dropped only six games on his way to the third round having won the contest 6-4, 6-1, 6-1. He will now face countryman Laslo Djere in round three.

In the women’s section defending champion Iga Swiatek made light work of Australian Daria Saville as she booked a round three berth. It took only 94 minutes for the Poland star to get past Saville as she beat her 6-3, 6-4. She will take on Kaja Juvan of Slovenia in the next round.

Big upsets

In big upsets of the day, last year’s runner-up Casper Ruud was stunned by Zhang Zhizhen to knock the Norwegian out of the US Open. The 67th-ranked Zhang avenged his loss to the Norwegian fifth seed at the French Open, where he also reached the third round, advancing 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 0-6, 6-2. In another major news, despite serving for the match, former French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas was knocked out of the US Open as he lost 7-5, 6-7 (2), 6-7 (5), 7-6 (6), 6-3 in just over four hours.

