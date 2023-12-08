United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee confident about safety measures for 2024 Paris Games

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) is confident in the security measures planned for next year's Paris Games, the governing body's CEO Sarah Hirshland said. French sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said on Monday there is no "plan B" for the Games' opening ceremony, days after a man armed with a knife and hammer killed a German tourist and left two people wounded near the Eiffel Tower.

The attack occurred on the Quai de Grenelle - a spot also included in the plans for the opening ceremony of the July 26-Aug. 11 Games. Hirshland said the USOPC was in close contact with French officials and that athlete safety was their top priority. "Our governments are aligned, we have a pretty robust security effort under way and we will continue to have that in place," Hirshland told reporters.

"I would tell you that at this point, while everybody is extraordinarily conscious of the environment in which we are all living and operating today, we have confidence that those conversations are satisfactory and that the plans are in place that need to be in place."