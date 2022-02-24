Ukraine conflict: German racing driver Sebastian Vettel says he will not race at 2022 Russian GP

German racing driver Sebastian Vettel has said he will not compete in Formula One`s Russian Grand Prix this year amid the ongoing military operations of Russia in Ukraine. The four-time Formula One champion said he was "shocked" to see what is happening."In my personal opinion, I woke up to this morning`s news, shocked, so I don`t know. I think it`s horrible to see what is happening," Sky Sports quoted Vettel as saying at a press conference during pre-season testing.

"Obviously if you look at the calendar we have a race scheduled in Russia. For myself, my own opinion is I should not go, I will not go. I think it`s wrong to race in the country," he added. Vettel said he has made his decision and when a country is at war it is not right to compete in a race there."I`m sure it`s something that we will talk about, but personally I`m just so shocked and sad to see what is going on. So we will see going forward, but I think my decision is already made," said Vettel.

"When a country is at war it is not right to race there," he added. Leaders from a number of countries including the UK, the US, Canada and the European Union have condemned Russia`s military operations in the Donbas region.