The pro-wrestling world came together to mourn the passing of Australian WWE superstar Bronson Reed, who died at 38 due to medical complications, as officially stated by WWE. Part of the four-member faction The Vision, Reed was last seen on WWE programming at Crown Jewel PLE in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, earlier this month. In his final on-screen appearance, he accompanied his Vision teammate Austin Theory during a tag match before Oba Femi hurled him off the stage and through tables positioned on the arena floor.

WATCH How Bronson Reed was injured during Crown Jewel 2026 -

Reed’s sudden demise sent shockwaves around the WWE and pro-wrestling universe, with the news coming on the eve of the last PLE of the year, Survivor Series, at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.



WWE broke this devastating news, stating, “WWE is devastated to announce that Jermaine Haley, also known as Bronson Reed, passed away earlier today at the age of 38 due to medical complications.



"Jermaine was a larger-than-life figure in WWE, but more importantly, he was a phenomenal person, a devoted family man, and a beloved colleague.



"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Jermaine's entire family, including his pregnant wife, Paige, their daughter, as well as his friends, co-workers and fans."

Several current and former WWE superstars, including legends like John Cena and The Undertaker, took to social media to pay tribute to Reed, who was considered a massive "top guy", especially following his character as "The Tribal Thief".



On his Instagram, Cena, the 17-time world champion, posted Reed’s memorial image that read, "WWE remembers Jermaine Haley 'Bronson Reed' 1988-2026."

Ric Flair, another WWE legend and a 16-time champion, wrote, “So Sorry To Hear Of The Passing Of Bronson Reed. Another Soldier In Our Business That Left Us Way Too Early! Rest In Peace Knowing That You Got To Work In WWE. You Made It Big Time! 🙏🏻”

While The Deadman, The Undertaker, wrote, "Sending my sincerest condolences to the family of Jermaine," WWE’s rival brand, All Elite Wrestling (AEW), also posted a message of condolence for Reed, bringing the whole community together in this time of grief.