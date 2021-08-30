Tokyo Paralympics: Golden boy Neeraj Chopra hails 'inspiring' Devendra Jhajariya

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra on Monday hailed Devendra Jhajharia after the javelin thrower won a silver medal in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. Javelin throwers Jhajharia and Sundar Singh Gurjar won silver and bronze respectively in the men`s Standing Javelin (F46) event on Monday. Neeraj, who won a gold medal in the javelin throw event in Tokyo Olympics earlier this month, congratulated the two para-athletes on their outstanding performances in the Games.

"Devendra bhai sahab: you are such an inspiration to all of us Congratulations on your 3rd #Paralympics medal! Many congratulations to Sundar bhai also for winning a bronze," Neeraj Chopra tweeted. Neeraj had thrown 87.02 metres in his first attempt but bettered his record in the second essay with a distance of 87.58m in the mega event to pick the gold. Coming back to the para-athletes, Jhajharia grabbed silver with a personal best throw of 64.35. This was also his third medal at Paralympic Games. Meanwhile, Sundar captured bronze with a season-best throw of 62.58. Sundar went first among the Indian trio in the final as he started with a season-best of 62.58.