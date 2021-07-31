Tokyo Olympics tennis: Spain's Carreno Busta defeats Novak Djokovic to win bronze medal

Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta defeated Novak Djokovic in three sets to take the bronze medal in the tennis men's singles at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on July 31 (Saturday). The Spaniard played aggressively throughout against the world number one and struck the ball with great power. He defeated the Serbian tennis star 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-3 in a match that lasted two hours and 49 minutes.

Earlier, Djokovic's dreams of Golden Grand Slam were ended by Alexander Zverev on Friday. Djokovic was looking forward to becoming the first man to win all four majors and an Olympic gold medal in the same calendar year but the hopes were dashed.

The 34-year-old Djokovic has previously won a bronze at the Beijing Games in 2008 and it was his third appearance and second defeat in a singles bronze medal match.

Now, he will focus on the mixed doubles, partnering Nina Stojanovic against Australian pair Ash Barty and John Peers.