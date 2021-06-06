Tokyo Olympics: Bromell runs fastest 100 meters this year

American Trayvon Bromell underlined his credentials as the Tokyo Olympics 100 meters gold-medal favourite on Saturday by running the fastest time this year of 9.77 seconds at the New Life Invitational in Miramar, Florida.

Bromell becomes the ninth man to dip under 9.80 seconds, slashing nearly one-10th of a second off his personal best of 9.84.

Marvin Bracey of the United States was second in 9.85 followed by Chris Royster in 10.08.

Reigning Olympic double sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah won the 100m and 200m events, clocking 10.87 and 22.54 seconds, respectively.