Add as a preferred source on Google

LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Sports
  • /THIS Indian player tops Wisden's 'Best 40 Young Players in the World' list. Know who

THIS Indian player tops Wisden's 'Best 40 Young Players in the World' list. Know who

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Aug 21, 2025, 23:23 IST | Updated: Aug 21, 2025, 23:23 IST
THIS Indian player tops Wisden's 'Best 40 Young Players in the World' list. Know who

THIS player tops Wisden's 'Best 40 Young Players in the World' list. Know who Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The 23-year-old player had a remarkable season in IPL 2025 season playing for Rajasthan Royals, where he made 559 runs at a strike rate of over 160

Indian cricket’s youth squad received a major boost this week as Wisden unveiled its list of the 40 best players under the age of 25, with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal claiming the number one spot. The recognition is a testament to Jaiswal’s meteoric rise in international cricket and a signal of India’s growing reservoir of young talent. Jaiswal’s story continues to inspire. From humble beginnings in Uttar Pradesh to honing his craft on Mumbai’s grounds, his journey has been marked by struggle, sacrifice, and sheer perseverance. Having once lived in modest conditions and fought his way through local cricket circuits, he now stands among the brightest names in the global game.

His batting has been a blend of elegance and endurance—double centuries, match-defining knocks, and a fearless approach against world-class attacks have already placed him in the company of India’s finest young performers. Jaiswal may lead the chart, but he is not alone. Other names include Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Tilak Varma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Harshit Rana and Riyan Parag. Several other Indian cricketers have also found a place in Wisden’s global list, highlighting the depth of skill emerging from the domestic and international pipeline.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

This collective presence reinforces the notion that India is not just producing stars but an entire generation ready to take over the big stage. This recognition is more than an individual accolade. It reflects the changing landscape of Indian cricket, where young players are no longer waiting in the wings—they are already shaping the narrative. With Jaiswal at the forefront, India’s next decade in cricket promises to be defined by fearless batting, sustained excellence, and a steady stream of youthful energy. The baton has been passed, and Yashasvi Jaiswal is leading the charge.

About the Author

Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

Share on twitter

Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

Trending Topics