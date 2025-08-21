/THIS Indian player tops Wisden's 'Best 40 Young Players in the World' list. Know who

The 23-year-old player had a remarkable season in IPL 2025 season playing for Rajasthan Royals, where he made 559 runs at a strike rate of over 160
Indian cricket’s youth squad received a major boost this week as Wisden unveiled its list of the 40 best players under the age of 25, with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal claiming the number one spot. The recognition is a testament to Jaiswal’s meteoric rise in international cricket and a signal of India’s growing reservoir of young talent. Jaiswal’s story continues to inspire. From humble beginnings in Uttar Pradesh to honing his craft on Mumbai’s grounds, his journey has been marked by struggle, sacrifice, and sheer perseverance. Having once lived in modest conditions and fought his way through local cricket circuits, he now stands among the brightest names in the global game.
Also Read: Carlos Alcaraz, Emma Raducanu, Jessica Pegula and others — Did star power save mixed doubles at the US Open?
His batting has been a blend of elegance and endurance—double centuries, match-defining knocks, and a fearless approach against world-class attacks have already placed him in the company of India’s finest young performers. Jaiswal may lead the chart, but he is not alone. Other names include Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Tilak Varma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Harshit Rana and Riyan Parag. Several other Indian cricketers have also found a place in Wisden’s global list, highlighting the depth of skill emerging from the domestic and international pipeline.
This collective presence reinforces the notion that India is not just producing stars but an entire generation ready to take over the big stage. This recognition is more than an individual accolade. It reflects the changing landscape of Indian cricket, where young players are no longer waiting in the wings—they are already shaping the narrative. With Jaiswal at the forefront, India’s next decade in cricket promises to be defined by fearless batting, sustained excellence, and a steady stream of youthful energy. The baton has been passed, and Yashasvi Jaiswal is leading the charge.