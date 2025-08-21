/THIS Indian player tops Wisden's 'Best 40 Young Players in the World' list. Know who

Indian cricket’s youth squad received a major boost this week as Wisden unveiled its list of the 40 best players under the age of 25, with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal claiming the number one spot. The recognition is a testament to Jaiswal’s meteoric rise in international cricket and a signal of India’s growing reservoir of young talent. Jaiswal’s story continues to inspire. From humble beginnings in Uttar Pradesh to honing his craft on Mumbai’s grounds, his journey has been marked by struggle, sacrifice, and sheer perseverance. Having once lived in modest conditions and fought his way through local cricket circuits, he now stands among the brightest names in the global game.

His batting has been a blend of elegance and endurance—double centuries, match-defining knocks, and a fearless approach against world-class attacks have already placed him in the company of India’s finest young performers. Jaiswal may lead the chart, but he is not alone. Other names include Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Tilak Varma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Harshit Rana and Riyan Parag. Several other Indian cricketers have also found a place in Wisden’s global list, highlighting the depth of skill emerging from the domestic and international pipeline.

