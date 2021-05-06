'Thinking of my Indian friends at this horrific time': Shane Warne on India's COVID-19 crisis

Australian legend Shane Warne took to Twitter on Monday to express his concern over the COVID-19 crisis that is wreaking havoc in India. The former cricketer urged the people to ‘be safe’ and 'take care' of their family members.

With 412,262 fresh cases and 3,980 deaths in the last 24 hours, India on Thursday recorded maximum fresh cases and fatalities in a day, another grim record, taking the total caseload in the country to 21,077,410, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

It has been 15 straight days with India recording more than three lakh cases and also the second time after May 1 records saw it breaching the four-lakh margin in a day. Casualties are now closer to the 4,000 mark after nine days straight of over 3,000 deaths every day.

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League had to be suspended after several cases were found inside the secure bio-bubble.

“Thinking of my Indian friends at this horrific time. Please be safe and look after yourself and your families, so sad what’s happening in your wonderful country. Sending love and support,” Warne tweeted.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to lose over INR 2000 crore (US$ 217 million) of the broadcast and sponsorship money from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, which was indefinitely postponed on Tuesday owing to a rise in COVID-19 cases across teams.

The BCCI was forced to postpone the IPL 2021 after multiple cases of COVID-19 were reported among players and support staff from Ahmedabad and New Delhi in the last couple of days.