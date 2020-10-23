'They can break these record': Sehwag names two batsmen who can break Lara's record

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Oct 23, 2020, 06.20 PM(IST)

File photo of Virender Sehwag. Photograph:( AFP )

On his daily social media show, titled 'Viru ki Baithak', he answered a fan's question while speaking about Lara's unbeaten 400 against England at St. John’s, Antigua back in April 2004. 

Former Indian opening batsman Virender Sehwag has named two cricketers who can beat Lara's unbeatable quadruple century in Test cricket. 

According to Sehwag, David Warner and Rohit Sharma are the batsmen who he believes can break the record. "If anyone can break this record of Lara, it is David Warner and Rohit Sharma. If Rohit Sharma has one and a half days according to them and they happen, then they can break these records," he said. 

Brian Lara remains the highest individual score in Test cricket. Sehwag was the first Indian to smash a triple century for India. He achieved this feat against Pakistan in Multan in 2004. The second time he scored 300, he became the fastest to score a triple century. 

Karun Nair became the second Indian batsman to score a triple century. He was the first Indian to convert a maiden test century into a triple hundred. 

