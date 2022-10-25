'There are some positive signs, but unofficially' - Novak Djokovic on playing 2023 Australian Open

The Australian Open is the next big event which will take place in the beginning of 2023. In the last edition of the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic made heads turn when he was deported back home for not being Covid vaccinated. The Serbian was imposed with a three-year ban on seeking an Australian visa but recently shared a massive update on his chances of featuring in the Aus Open next year.

“When it comes to Australia, there are some positive signs, but unofficially,” 35-year-old Djokovic told Sportal. He further opined, "We are communicating through my lawyers in Australia. In fact, they are communicating with the authorities in charge of my case. I hope to have an answer in the next few weeks – whatever that answer might be, but of course I am hoping for a positive one – so that I have enough time to prepare for the start of the season, if that start is going to happen in Australia."

Djokovic, nine-time champion in Melbourne, remains focused on the future and has clearly stated that he does not want to dwell on the past. “I really want to go there, I am over what happened this year and I just want to play tennis, it is what I do best. Australia has always been the place where I have played my best tennis, the results speak for themselves, so I am always extra motivated to go there. This time even more, so. “I am hoping for a positive answer," the former world number one added.

It remains to be seen if Djokovic's visa ban gets lifted and he leaves for Australia for the mega event. As of now, nothing is final but Djokovic's recent update does give hope to his ardent fans ahead of the big-ticket event Down Under.