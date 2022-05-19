Thailand Open: PV Sindhu beats South Korea's Yu Jin Sim to set up QF clash with Akane Yamaguchi

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu beats Yu Jin Sim of South Korea in straight games in the second round match of the Thailand Open in the women`s singles category here in Bangkok on Thursday. The sixth seed Sindhu won the opening game 21-16 where the Korean did put fight but in the second game Sindhu dominated and won by a comfortable margin of 21-13 winning match 21-16 21-13 that lasted for 37 minutes.

ALSO READ | Thailand Open 2022: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth get off to winning starts, Saina Nehwal crashes out

With this win the double Olympic medallist sets up a quarterfinal clash with second-seeded Japanese shuttler Akane Yamaguchi. Earlier in the day Indian shuttler Malvika Bansod crashed out losing to Denmark`s Line Christophersen in the second round of the women`s singles category losing 16-21, 21-14, 21-14.