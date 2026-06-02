/Texas Tech vs Alabama softball: Mia Williams' walk-off homer forces winner-take-all WCWS showdown

Mia Williams delivered the biggest hit of her career on Monday (June 1) night, hitting her first walk-off home run to lift Texas Tech to a dramatic 5-4 victory over Alabama in the Women’s College World Series semifinals and force a decisive winner-take-all rematch. The thrilling finish marked just the fifth time in WCWS history that both semifinal matchups required a second game under the tournament’s double-elimination format. Earlier in the day, Texas secured its place in the championship series by defeating Tennessee for a second time.

Williams’ 26th home run of the season came in the bottom of the seventh inning, moments after Alabama’s Jena Young tied the game at 4-4 with a clutch two-run homer in the top half of the frame. The victory keeps Texas Tech (60-8) in contention for a second straight appearance in the WCWS finals, where a likely showdown with Texas awaits. Alabama (56-8), meanwhile, saw its seven-game winning streak come to an end but remains one win away from its first championship series berth since 2014.

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Nijaree Canady (28-6) earned the win after pitching 2 2/3 innings in relief. In the process, she set an NCAA record with her 18th career WCWS appearance, surpassing UCLA legend Debbie Doom. Canady struck out four batters while allowing one earned run on three hits after replacing starter Kaitlyn Terry.

Texas Tech’s offense capitalised in key moments, with all four of its initial runs scored with two outs. The Red Raiders tied the game 1-1 in the second inning when Hailey Toney drove in a run with a double down the right-field line. The hit ended Alabama starter Jocelyn Briski’s remarkable NCAA Tournament streak of holding opponents hitless with runners in scoring position, snapping an 0-for-15 mark.