Australian Open 2025 Live Updates: Jannik Sinner beat Holger Rune to enter the quarter-final of men's singles on Monday (Jan 20). Whereas, Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz showdown is set for the QF on Tuesday (Jan 21).

Top seed Sinner beat 13th rank Rune 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 to book his QF berth where he'll face the winner of Michelsen vs De Minaur in the third QF of the men's singles in year's first grand slam.

The most awaited match of the tournament - Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz - is set to be played at the iconic Rod Laver arena on Tuesday (Jan 21).

The last time Djokovic met Alcaraz in a grand slam - the Spaniard had beaten the Serb in the Wimbledon 2024 final. Djokovic, who is chasing the elusive 25th grand slam to become the Greatest of All Time, will be hoping to return the favour oon his favorite court.

Djokovic has won Australian Open 10 times, French Open three times, US Open four times, and Wimbledon seven times inculding the Olympic gold in Paris last year by beating Alcaraz in final. He's the only one still playing among the Big Three of tennis after Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal retired.

Follow the Australian Open 2025 Live Updates below: