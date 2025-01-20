Australian Open 2025 Live Updates: Jannik Sinner beat Holger Rune to enter the quarter-final of men's singles on Monday (Jan 20). Whereas, Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz showdown is set for the QF on Tuesday (Jan 21).
Top seed Sinner beat 13th rank Rune 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 to book his QF berth where he'll face the winner of Michelsen vs De Minaur in the third QF of the men's singles in year's first grand slam.
The most awaited match of the tournament - Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz - is set to be played at the iconic Rod Laver arena on Tuesday (Jan 21).
The last time Djokovic met Alcaraz in a grand slam - the Spaniard had beaten the Serb in the Wimbledon 2024 final. Djokovic, who is chasing the elusive 25th grand slam to become the Greatest of All Time, will be hoping to return the favour oon his favorite court.
Djokovic has won Australian Open 10 times, French Open three times, US Open four times, and Wimbledon seven times inculding the Olympic gold in Paris last year by beating Alcaraz in final. He's the only one still playing among the Big Three of tennis after Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal retired.
Jan 20, 2025 17:44 IST
Australian Open Live Updates: The QFs are set
The men's singles QFs have been set and which will start with Paul vs Zverev before the focus turns to Djokovic vs Alcaraz. We'll be back on Jan 21 with more updates and till then keep followin WION for latest news and updates.
Jan 20, 2025 17:22 IST
Australian Open 2025 Live Updates: Alex de Minaur through fourth round
ALex de Minaur has beaten Alex Michelsen 6-0, 7(7)-6(5), 6-3 in straight sets to enter the fourth round of the ongoing Australian Open 2025.
Jan 20, 2025 16:50 IST
Australian Open 2025 Live Updates: Minaur takes second set as well
Alex de Minaur has won the second set as well. He currently leads the match 6-0, 7(7)-6(5). One more set and he'll be through the quarters.
Jan 20, 2025 16:35 IST
Australian Open 2025 Live Updates: Michelsen vs de Minaur
Alex de Minaur currently lead the match 6-0 after winning the first set but Alex Michelsen has fought hard to bring the second set at 6-6.
Jan 20, 2025 16:14 IST
Australian Open 2025 Live Updates: World no 1 Sinner beats heat, broken net to reach QF
Defending champion Jannik Sinner needed medical attention in energy-sapping heat and overcame a long interruption when he broke the net to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals on Monday. The top seed again dropped a set before coming home 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 against dangerous Dane Holger Rune on Rod Laver Arena with both men needing medical attention.
Jan 20, 2025 16:13 IST
Australian Open 2025 Live Updates: TV presenter apologises for mocking Djokovic
The 37-year-old tennis great refused to do a routine on-court interview after beating Jiri Lehecka in three sets on Rod Laver Arena to make the quarter-finals on Sunday evening.
Afterwards he said it was in protest at Tony Jones, a top sports presenter with host broadcaster Channel Nine, who he accused of "insulting and offensive comments" towards him and Serbian fans.