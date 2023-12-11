Tennis: World number one Novak Djokovic says young rivals have awoken his inner 'beast'

Novak Djokovic turns 37 next year but the Serbian says his appetite for success will only increase with young challengers awakening the "beast" in him. The world number one enjoyed an extraordinary 2023 by winning three out of the four Grand Slams to take his tally to 24, two more than his great rival Rafa Nadal and four more than the retired Roger Federer.

Djokovic did not have it all his own way, however, with 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz denying him a fifth-straight Wimbledon crown in a thrilling final and 22-year-old Jannik Sinner dashing his hopes of Davis Cup glory. "The young guys who are very hungry and very inspired to play their best tennis against me is an additional motivation," Djokovic said on CBS News program "60 Minutes". "I think they kind of awaken a beast in me."

Also read: Proud father LeBron James shares emotional message for son Bronny on college basketball debut for USC Trojans